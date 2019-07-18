Remaining Pelahatchie Bay ramps to reopen Friday at Barnett Reservoir

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - All remaining Pelahatchie Bay ramps are scheduled to reopen Friday at the Barnett Reservoir.
This was voted on by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District Board of Directors Thursday.
The board was acting on the recommendations of partners of the giant salvinia task force formed to battle the invasive plant found in the Bay in the summer of 2018.
Beginning Friday, all ramps in the bay will be open during the regularly posted hours at each ramp.
Other parts of the emergency action plan remain unchanged as recommended by the task force.
-Traffic between the lake and Pelahatchie Bay is closed. Barriers will stay in place below the Northshore Parkway Bridge on the causeway that separates the main lake of the 33,000-acre
Reservoir and the Bay.
-The lake level, now the best weapon in eradicating giant salvinia, will remain at 296.0, about 1.5 feet lower than the normal operational range.
-Some areas of the Bay are closed to all types of watercraft, except those of PRVWSD and its task force partners. Areas north of the main boat channel, and north of a line of buoys from
channel marker A of the main channel to the first channel marker along the causeway remain closed.
-No tournament fishing is allowed in Pelahatchie Bay. PRVWSD reminds boaters to practice “Clean, Drain and Dry” before launching and after trailering to prevent the spread of vegetation
