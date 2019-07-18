Historic backwater flooding in Holly Bluff forces only grocery store to shut its doors

Yazoo County, Miss. (WLBT) - In Yazoo County, the small town of Holly Bluff takes another hit after dealing with floodwaters for at least six months. The only grocery store in town has closed its doors.
Junae’s Grocery the only grocery store in Holly Bluff has been serving the community for three years. Now it has been forced to close due to backwater flooding leaving the community shocked and saddened. The owners are heartbroken.
“Me and my husband made the decision to close it down because we had no more money to put back in it. It was very, very hard. We cried, we wrote letters to the farmers and creditors and said this will be the end until further notice,” said business owner Junae Brooks.
Last month, 3 on your side traveled to Junae Brooks’ grocery store. It was open for business but struggling to stay afloat. Now a month later, it is dark and deserted. Brooks admitted six months of historic flooding was a disaster for the business.
“The farmers couldn't get in the field, the fields around us were flooded and we started to see losses from $7-10,000 every month. This is our livelihood to feed our children and we have had to shut it down,” said Brooks.
Brooks says it also saddens her to know residents will now have to drive to other cities for their grocery needs.
“They have to go to Yazoo City. Normally, they might would go to Rolling Fork, but they can't get there unless they drive 60 miles out of the way,” said Brooks.
With water still swamping acres of farmland, roads, and surrounding homes, Brooks is just left to pray for her future and the future of the community.
Also, there are still months left in hurricane season.
“It is just devastating for the community.”
There will be a recovery and resources meeting this Thursday, at the Holly Bluff Baptist Church. The meeting starts at 5:30 pm.
