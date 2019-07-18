Hinds Co. deputies recover stolen vehicles, construction equipment; Search continues for alleged thief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Around noon Thursday, Hinds County deputies recovered multiple stolen vehicles at 1935 Greenway Drive in Jackson.
The vehicles discovered were a 1999 Ford F-250 truck and a 1999 Nissan Rogue, both of which were reported as stolen.
Jackson police, who were also on the scene, recovered stolen construction equipment.
Authorities are now looking for 39-year-old Aaron Canada of Jackson in connection with these alleged crimes.
Canada was out of jail and on bond from previous charges. He will be facing multiple charges including receiving stolen goods.
