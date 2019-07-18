Former Burger King employee sentenced in 2015 robbery of the restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man will spend five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony accessory after the fact to armed robbery.
23-year-old Joseph Warren assisted an individual in an attempted armed robbery at the North State Street Burger King on February 6, 2015, by opening a door for the robber to enter. Warren was a Burger King employee at the time of the robbery.
Warren was sentenced Thursday by a Hinds County Circuit Court Judge to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with five years to serve and five years suspended.
“Thanks to Judge Wooten for holding this man accountable for his role in this attempted crime,” said Attorney General Jim Hood. “All aspects of crime are taken seriously in my office, and we seek justice in every case.”
