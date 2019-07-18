First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy Thursday

THURSDAY: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region – expect a mix of sunshine and a few clouds as high rebound to the lower to middle 90s. Feels like temperatures may approach 105° by the end of the day. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, though, many will remain dry.
FRIDAY: Expect nearly a carbon copy of your Thursday for the end of the work week. Highs will work their way toward the lower and middle 90s – feels like temperatures running toward 105°. A stray storm can’t be ruled out amid a mixture of sunshine and puffy clouds.
EXTENDED FORECAST: By the weekend, a few weak disturbances moving through may help to kick up better opportunities for scattered showers and storms, followed by a front that will keep elevated rain chances in the forecast through early next week. Behind the front, we’ll see temperatures slip from the lower 90s through the weekend, into the 80s through mid-next week.
