Earl Lee Clark, 63

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earl Lee Clark, a 63-year-old black male, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, after an apparent robbery led to a shootout, according to Jackson police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a residence on Shady Lane Drive near Waycona Drive just after midnight and discovered Clark lying in the carport area.
Holmes said Clark was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the scene.
Investigators found a second man outside an adjacent home also suffering from gunshot wounds.
Paramedics transported the unidentified 25-year-old man to an undisclosed hospital with what’s believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
Holmes said additional information gathered over the course of the investigation suggests the injured man is the suspect in this case, and he will potentially face charges once released from treatment.
Evidence from the scene suggested both men fired at each other during what appears to be a robbery, Holmes said.
