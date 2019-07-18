DeShun Ferrell, 26

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - DeShun C.M. Ferrell, a 26-year-old black man, was found dead Monday, April 8, 2019, after a shooting in West Jackson, according to the Hinds County coroner.
JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Ferrell was found fatally shot in the 1400 block of Ellis Avenue.
Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said Ferrell had been shot in the head.
Investigators also found a gun at the scene, initially treating the case as a “death pending" investigation because it was not clear if the injury was self-inflicted and the department wanted to wait on autopsy results before moving forward with the case.
Grisham-Stewart said Wednesday she received autopsy results from the state medical examiner ruling Ferrell’s death a homicide.
Holmes said the case is now being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information on the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
