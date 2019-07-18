CONSIDER THIS: Stop Juuling

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week in a special report on CNBC focused on America’s addiction with e-cigarettes, Juul’s CEO, Kevin Burns, said he was sorry if teens are using Juul products. He said the product was not intended for kids, even though the company created fruity flavors and used advertising with a youthful look and style. He claims the product is meant for adults who are trying to stop the cigarette habit.
If you’re not familiar with the Juul product, it is one of the most popular e-cigarettes and looks like a flash drive or electronics charger. It’s very small, easily hidden and easily disguised. Local teachers and school officials say students using Juuls is one of the biggest issues they face.
Health experts are also very concerned as research shows the number of children using e-cigarettes is substantially more than children using tobacco cigarettes. Neither option is good.
Juuls and other e-cigarettes could lead to nicotine addiction and the long-term health impact of the chemicals in the pods is not known. Teens, college aged kids, or even younger children, know about Juuls and have probably tried one, or have friends who use them. As a parent, be aware and do what you can to prevent your kids from becoming addicted to something that could cause serious health problems in the futur
