Clinton police looking to identify shoplifting suspect

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department needs the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted on several counts of shoplifting in the metro area.
Over the course of several weeks, the suspect has targeted stores in the metro, stealing tools and other valuables without paying.
If you recognize this suspect, please contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Central Miss. CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477 or by visiting their website. Your anonymous could tip could earn you $2,500.
