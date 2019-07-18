Clinton man arrested following investigation into his ‘suspicious’ online activity

By ShaCamree Gowdy | July 18, 2019 at 1:36 PM CDT - Updated July 18 at 1:36 PM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clinton man was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

59-year-old Bryan Warren was arrested at his home after an investigation into his suspicious online activity.

He was booked into the Clinton Police Department and given a $50,000 bond at his initial court appearance Thursday.

Warren faces up to 40 years in prison if he’s convicted.

