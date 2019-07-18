April shooting death of Jackson man ruled homicide, coroner says

April shooting death of Jackson man ruled homicide, coroner says
DeShun Ferrell
By C.J. LeMaster | July 17, 2019 at 9:11 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 9:22 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The death of a 26-year-old Jackson man has been ruled a homicide by the state medical examiner, according to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart.

Stewart said DeShun Ferrell died of a gunshot wound to the head and was found April 8.

At that time, JPD Sgt. Roderick Holmes said investigators were treating the case as a “death pending" investigation because it was not clear if the injury was self-inflicted and the department was waiting on autopsy results.

Holmes said it happened in the 1400 block of Ellis Avenue.

3 On Your Side reached out to Holmes and department spokesperson Sam Brown to confirm whether the department would now be investigating the case as a homicide, but neither has responded.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.