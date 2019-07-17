Teens charged in weekend shooting on Miss. Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Investigators have made two arrests in Saturday night’s shooting on the Mississippi Fairgrounds following the rodeo event.
16-year-old Shomari Crockett and 18-year-old Quindarius Willis, both of Jackson, were taken into custody Tuesday afternoon.
Both have been charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Major Pete Luke with Hinds County said investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting and if others were involved. Major Luke added that more arrests are likely.
The 25-year-old victim was last listed in critical but stable condition.
Crockett and Willis are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will update as information becomes available.
