‘She has quite a story to tell’: Private investigator holds press conference after finding missing Raymond woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Private investigator and candidate for Hinds County Sheriff, Les Tannehill held a press conference Wednesday afternoon alongside Fire Chief Mike Macho regarding the discovery of missing Raymond woman Danielle Nipper.
“I am here today with some great news,” began Tannehill. “I have located [Danielle]. She is alive and is doing as well as can be expected.”
Tannehill says he was contacted by the friends of Nipper eight weeks after her disappearance on January 24th, 2019.
“On July 12th I received information on a possible location,” said Tannehill. “I received that location and did find her a little worse for wear, but she is in good hands now.”
Tannehill said he is not aware of her current whereabouts and that his involvement with the case ended after finding Nipper.
“She was a little raggedy and dirty,” described Tannehill upon finding Nipper. “Had on the same clothes she went missing in. She was kind of incoherent, but responsive... It took a little while to try to get her cornered and to have her build her confidence in me; that she was safe and she could trust me."
In the press conference, Tannehill revealed that Nipper was not kidnapped and that she had left on her own. He said that Nipper “was scared and didn’t feel like she had nobody she could turn to. She felt it necessary to go into hiding.”
Macho, who is the fire chief of the Volunteer Fire Department in Holmes County, said that he had a personal connection to this case because he graduated with Nipper at Brandon High School. “She was a good friend,” he admitted.
“I have personally laid eyes on [Danielle] and I have spoken to her. She has a long way to go. She is in fair health and she’s ready to be with family,” said Macho.
“Danielle has quite the story to tell,” added Tannehill. “I will say this: she found a Bible on her journey and I don’t think the Bible was there by accident. She has never read the Bible before and she read it every day and she would not leave the scene until I retrieved the Bible from where she was first found and get it back to her.”
