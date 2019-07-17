Settlement reached in Jackie Sherrill lawsuit against NCAA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A settlement has been reached in a 15-year-old lawsuit between former MSU head football coach Jackie Sherrill against the NCAA.
Sherrill claimed the NCAA had damaged his reputation and future coaching opportunities by naming him publicly in allegations of recruitment violations in 2003.
Sherrill filed a complaint back in 2004 against Richard Johanningmeier, Mark Jones and the NCAA.
Attorney Jim Waide, who represented Sherrill along with his wife Rachel, says that the settlement came after testimony from three key witnesses.
Former MSU Quarterback John Bond testified that Sherrill was diligent in his following of NCAA recruiting rules.
The mother of former player Terrell Grindle, who the NCAA alleged had received a car to play at Mississippi State, testified that the car was paid for by her family.
Waide said some of the most damaging testimony may have come from the transcript of tape of NCAA investigator Richard Johanningmeier interviewing the grandfather of a MSU recruit. On that tape that grandfather denied more than 20 times that a car had been offered for his grandson to play at Mississippi State. Yet, the NCAA accused Sherrill and Mississippi State of providing the recruit with a car.
After that testimony attorneys for the NCAA approached Sherrill’s legal team and a settlement was reached. The amount of that settlement is being kept confidential.
The NCAA issued a statement on the settlement.
Attorneys for Sherrill say that he is happy with the settlement and that he feels like it opens the door for other coaches who have had their careers wrongfully harmed by the NCAA.
