FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Typical summer pattern returns!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
We're starting our Wednesday off on a warm and muggy note, with some patchy fog possible across the area. Expect morning temperatures in the low-mid 70s to lift into the low 90s by this afternoon. Mugginess will make it feel more like the 100° mark!
Although spotty showers and storms are possible, the remnants of Barry will no longer play a role in our forecast from this point on as they swing east thanks to an upper level trough to our north.
A ridge of high pressure will be building in over the region through the rest of the work week, allowing for mostly dry and hot conditions. Expect highs in the low-mid 90s the next several days, with only spotty shower and storm chances in the forecast. Eventually, our ridge of high pressure moves west, allowing for NW flow here in the Deep South. This will allow for higher rain chances and lower temperatures into the extended forecast.
