Fight between father and son ends with vehicle crashing into sports bar
By ShaCamree Gowdy | July 17, 2019 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated July 17 at 12:38 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A parking lot fight between a father and son led to the dad being injured and both a vehicle and sports bar being wrecked.

The incident happened at Tricia’s Sports Bar in the Jackson Square Promenade shopping center.

According to owner Patricia Holton, who has been in business at the location for three months, the dad crashed his vehicle into her business during the fight.

The father was transported to the hospital and the son allegedly left the scene on foot.

Holton said she’s hoping the vehicle that left her place a wreck was insured.

