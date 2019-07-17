Authorities warn of ‘Porch Pirates’ on Amazon Prime Days

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s Amazon “Prime Day” and while you might be looking forward to your next package, porch pirates might be on the lookout for packages to swipe.
Here are a few package safety tips so you don’t become a target.
“Generally speaking, when we have packing theft and we finally catch the bad guy they tie in to multiple crimes.”
There’s no doubt online shopping is taking over with millions of packages delivered straight to your doorstep everyday.
And this week, Amazon Prime shoppers are eagerly waiting for their next big deal!
But what happens when your package suddenly goes missing?
Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke say it’s a lot more common than you may think.
“Every year we see an influx in larcenies.. package thefts.. they will be riding around the neighborhood looking for unattended packages and it only takes a second to jump out of their vehicles and they are gone.”
Before you order your next package, remember to follow these key safety tips so you can prevent the dreaded porch pirates.
“There are several things you can do. Some homeowners have the new smart doorbells that will alert them if someone is walking up. There are obviously surveillance systems you can use. But really the best thing you can do, have a package delivered to a location somebody can receive the package at work or ask your neighbor.”
