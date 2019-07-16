50 Years Since Moon Landing: How rocket testing at Stennis helped fuel Apollo 11

"The Apollo 11 stages had already been tested the previous year so they were already at the Cape, but we still had hardware here,” Galloway added. “All the second stages were tested here at Stennis. They were built in California and taken by ship around the Panama Canal, brought up to Michoud Assembly Facility. They switched it to a barge and they brought it out here and put it in either the A1 or A2 test stand.”