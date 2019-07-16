Twitter says Trump’s racist tweets don’t break its new rules

(CNN) - Twitter says President Donald Trump’s weekend tweets attacking four progressive Democratic congresswomen are not against its rules.
The episode is a first test for a new stance Twitter announced less than a month ago.
Under the policy, instead of removing them, Twitter will label and down-rank tweets from world leaders that break its rules.
Referencing the four congresswomen, Trump tweeted on Sunday, “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”
The four congresswomen, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, are citizens, and three of them were born in the United States.
Twitter’s policy on hateful conduct prohibits “targeting individuals with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category.”
