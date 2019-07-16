Small plane veers off runway at Hawkins Field

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A small plane veered off the runway at Hawkins Field in Jackson Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority says the aircraft was cleared for takeoff around 1:11 Monday afternoon.
The plane veered off the runway about one thousand feet onto a grassy area. We are told operational issues caused the problem.
The plane is owned by a Ridgeland company according to it’s registration. Two people were on board. There were no injuries.
The runway will be closed until an investigation is completed.
