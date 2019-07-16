Small plane veers off runway at Hawkins Field

A JMAA spokesperson says there were no injuries

By Maggie Wade | July 16, 2019 at 4:35 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 4:35 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A small plane veered off the runway at Hawkins Field in Jackson Tuesday. A spokesperson with the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority says the aircraft was cleared for takeoff around 1:11 Monday afternoon.

A plane owned by a Ridgeland company veered off the runway at Hawkins Field Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WLBT)
The plane veered off the runway about one thousand feet onto a grassy area. We are told operational issues caused the problem.

Two people were aboard the plane when it left the runway. (Source: WLBT)
The plane is owned by a Ridgeland company according to it’s registration. Two people were on board. There were no injuries.

The runway where the plane was cleared for takeoff will be closed until an investigation is completed. (Source: WLBT)
The runway will be closed until an investigation is completed.

