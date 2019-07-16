Seven suspects in shooting death of Ridgeland father facing additional charges; case bound over to grand jury

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven people are now facing new charges following the shooting death of a father who was gunned down while playing basketball at Midway Park in Ridgeland.
23-year-old Kendrell Miller died Wednesday, June 19, a day after being shot in the head.
Tuesday the defendants were present with counsel at the Preliminary Hearing in the Ridgeland Municipal Court and were bound over to the Madison County Grand Jury on the following charges:
- Isaiah Evans – Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Christopher Tyler – Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Lenzarius Roberts – Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Kaland McCollum - Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Christopher Coleman - Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Murder
- Darius Farmer - Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Drive-by Shooting, Drive-by Shooting
- D’antonio Guyton – Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Conspiracy to Commit Drive-by Shooting, Drive-by Shooting
They all have bond amounts set at $1 million.
The white Chevrolet truck believed to have been used in the crime has since been recovered.
Police say Miller was more than likely completely unrelated to the altercation that caused the shooting.
