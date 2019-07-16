Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory showcased signature cheese straws at Made in America event at the White House

Robbie and Hunter Yerger show their cheese straws in the East Room of the White House, a product of Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory, Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Made in America Product Showcase event held at the White House. (Courtesy Photo by Caleb Spencer)
By China Lee | July 15, 2019 at 9:06 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 6:58 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory participated in the third annual Made in America Product Showcase at the White House.

Businesses from each of the 50 states were invited to display their products made and produced in the United States.

The Mississippi Cheese Straw Factory has been a staple in Yazoo County since the early 90′s. The gourmet bakery specializes in Cheese Straws, Cookie Straws and cookies.

The cheese straw is a southern staple that is often featured at parties, receptions, and tailgates according to the factory’s website. During the event, the factory showcased it’s American-made gourmet straws and cookies.

“We were excited to once again host businesses from all 50 states at the White House to highlight and celebrate American-made products,” a White House official said. “In today’s booming economy, President Trump and his Administration are proud to tout businesses that create jobs and support our local communities.”

