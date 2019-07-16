Jackson man found guilty of deliberate design murder in retrial for 2010 shooting death of girlfriend

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man has been convicted a second time for the June 30, 2010, murder of his girlfriend.
A Hinds County grand jury on Tuesday found 35-year-old Charles Kuebler guilty of deliberate design murder. He was also found guilty of using a gun in the commission of a felony following a retrial.
Prosecutors say Kuebler shot and killed 28-year-old Tamra Stuckey in the head while she was sleeping at their Jackson apartment.
Hinds County Circuit Court Judge Winston Kidd ordered Kuebler to serve life and to serve five years to run consecutively for using a gun in the commission of a felony.
“We appreciate the jury for quickly returning a guilty verdict and we thank Judge Kidd for sending this man to prison to think about his senseless acts of violence resulting in the death of the victim,” said Attorney General Jim Hood. “Our office will continue to fight against and prosecute any case dealing with violence against women.”
