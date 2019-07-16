Former MSU football coach Jackie Sherrill gets his day in court, 15 years later

Jackie Sherrill trial begins
By Summer Tadlock | July 15, 2019 at 11:06 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 6:57 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Jackie Sherrill’s lawsuit against the NCAA will be heard this week.

Many remember Jackie Sherrill as the longest-serving head football coach in Mississippi State University’s history.

He led the Bulldogs for 13 seasons with a total of 75 wins.

Monday, jury selection started in Sherrill’s case to fire back at the NCAA for rule violation accusations against him.

Sherill filed a complaint back in 2004 against Richard Johanningmeier, Mark Jones and the NCAA.

3 on your side attempted to speak with the attorneys representing all of those involved while they were leaving the courtroom, but they declined to comment.

A 3 year investigation found Sherrill was ultimately not guilty of any major violations he was accused of.

The 75-year-old is represented by Jim Waide and Rachel Waide, who will try to prove how the NCAA damaged his career.

The trial is set to begin Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. and could last up to one week.

