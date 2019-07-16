First Alert Forecast: scattered afternoon downpours possible Tuesday

TUESDAY: A warm, quiet morning will give way to a bit more active situation through the afternoon hours as moisture from Barry will continue to surge over the area. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered tropical downpours flaring up by the afternoon hours. A gusty storm or two can’t be ruled out, similar to Monday afternoon. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure will begin to nose back in across central Mississippi through the day – bringing lower rain chances and warmer temperatures back into the fold. Highs will top out in the lower 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. Feels like temperatures will once again crest between 100-105°.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern turns back to a normal set up for mid-July – outside of a few afternoon storms, expect a mainly dry rule amid typical July heat and humidity. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; feels like temperatures around 100-105° daily. By the weekend, a few weak disturbances moving through may help to kick up better opportunities for scattered showers and storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
