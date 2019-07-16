Clinton police searching for two suspects in Northside Drive West home burglary

Police say two white male suspects in a Jeep SUV burglarized the property; Source: Clinton PD
By ShaCamree Gowdy | July 16, 2019 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated July 16 at 5:09 PM

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clinton police are asking for help from the public in identifying two suspects in a July 16 burglary of a residence on Northside Drive West near Williamson Road. The incident happened around 4:45 a.m.

Two white male suspects in a Jeep SUV committed a forced entry burglary of the residential property.

If you recognize either of these suspects, please contact the Clinton Police Department at 601-924-5252 or Central MS Crimestoppers at 601-355-8477 or by visiting their website. Your anonymous tip could earn you up to $2,500.

