Backwater battle intensifies as Barry dumps rain in Holly Bluff Community

Holly Bluff, Miss. (WLBT) - The flood fight intensifies in Yazoo County, thanks to what at one point was known as Hurricane Barry.
Emergency officials say Barry dumped a lot of unwanted rain in the Holly Bluff Community -- which was already swamped with backwater.
Farmers and emergency officials, who are praying for some relief as this hurricane season continues, are now speaking out.
“You have to keep pumping as it’s raining because you will never catch up. It has to stop raining before I ever catch up. I have three pumps going,” said farmer Clay Adcock.
Adcock spent his Monday morning pumping out rainwater from in and around his farming business. He admits he is not only losing money... but patience.
“It’s beyond frustrating because it shuts your entire business down," he said. “That’s all we have done this whole weekend is pumping water out.”
A few miles down, Holly Bluff resident Thomas Jones missed worked Monday to clean up what Barry left behind.
“Right here, I am pumping water out of my yard back over the levee to protect my house,” said Jones.
Emergency Management officials say over the weekend, the then-tropical depression dumped at least five inches in the Holly Bluff Community -- adding to an even bigger problem that’s swamped the area for months: Backwater flooding.
“My area has been underwater for five months," said Jones. “Usually this time of year we would be thriving and asking for water, now we’re full of water.”
Emergency Management officials say in Yazoo County, more than 240,000 acres of farmland are now underwater.
More than 25 families have had to evacuate their homes.
“The level at Big Sunflower River at Holly Bluff read 97.7 this morning, but we, on average in July, we would read about 66," said Yazoo County EMA Director Jack Willingham. “You are looking at an elevation of 30-foot of water. As you can tell this is not a farm, this is a lake now.”
As they continue the backwater fight, farmers and residents are bracing for what else hurricane season could bring this year.
“We need to move forward with the pumps,” said Adcock.
There will be a recovery and resources meeting Thursday, July 18, at the Holly Bluff Baptist Church at 5:30 p.m.
