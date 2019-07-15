WANTED: Jackson police searching for man wanted in deadly shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting.
24-year-old Demario Snell is wanted for the murder of 25-year-old Adante Nelson.
Nelson was shot multiple times on Utah Street, he was found dead in the back of the home.
Witnesses told officers that another man was seen leaving the house in a light colored 4-door sedan.
If anyone who knows where Demarios Snell is, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). A reward is possible, up to $2500.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.