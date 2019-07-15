Tropical Downpours Continue

Barry is now a tropical depression located over Northwest Arkansas. Despite the weakening system, periods of moderate to heavy rain continue today adding to our flooding situation. Also, a few strong to severe storms are possible over the northern half of Mississippi where gusty wind and a few isolated tornadoes are possible. Rain chances decrease for the second half of this week as temperatures return to the low and middle 90s each afternoon.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.