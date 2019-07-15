Tree falls on car, blocks roadway on I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Just before 5 a.m. Monday, a tree fell onto a car, blocking traffic on I-20 east in Warren County.
According to Cpl. Kervin Stewart with MHP, the 2012 Nissan Sentra was travelling eastbound on 1-20 near mile marker 7 when the tree fell.
The driver was not injured, but the tree has caused both lanes to be closed.
MDOT road crews are on scene clearing the roadway and it should be fully opened within the hour.
We will update this story as traffic clears.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.