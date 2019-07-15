Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Forrest County

Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Forrest County
Mason Stokes, 31, was arrested on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Forrest County on multiple drug charges during a drug investigation in the Sunrise community. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessica Bowman and Jayson Burnett | July 14, 2019 at 10:30 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 8:52 AM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday night on multiple drug charges in Forrest County.

Forrest County deputies, officers with the Petal Police Department, and 12th District Narcotics agents investigated suspected drug activity at a home in the Sunrise community.

The investigation led to the arrest of Mason Stokes, of Petal.

Stokes was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - methamphetamine, heroin, clonazepam, and suboxone.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.