Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 31-year-old man was arrested Friday night on multiple drug charges in Forrest County.
Forrest County deputies, officers with the Petal Police Department, and 12th District Narcotics agents investigated suspected drug activity at a home in the Sunrise community.
The investigation led to the arrest of Mason Stokes, of Petal.
Stokes was charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute - methamphetamine, heroin, clonazepam, and suboxone.
