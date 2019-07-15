‘45 is an embarrassment’: Bennie Thompson reacts to Trump telling congresswomen to go back to their countries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump on Monday defended his tweet calling on four Democratic congresswomen of color to go back to their “broken and crime infested” countries, according to the Associated Press. The president said condemnation of his comments doesn’t concern him because many people agree with him.
Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson reacted on Twitter, saying “it’s time to admit that the president is a racist bigot.” He also shared an article from the New York Times with the words “45 is an embarrassment.”
The Congressman also released the following statement:
Mississippi GOP Chairman Lucien Smith released a statement saying, “I strongly disagree with the president’s choice of words. While these four members of Congress often grandstand in service of bad public policy, they are Americans and this is their home."
Trump made clear on Monday that he had no intention of backing down, asking on Twitter when “the Radical Left Congresswomen” would “apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said.”
