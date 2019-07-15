‘45 is an embarrassment’: Bennie Thompson reacts to Trump telling congresswomen to go back to their countries

The President’s statements came as no surprise to me. He is being who he has always been. Trump’s tweets were an attempt to reinforce his major priority—'Making America White Again.' His words are nothing short of a dog whistle to his base and white supremacists. There are 29 Members of Congress who were not born in the United States; just like his wife. The leader of our nation should not be vile, racist, misogynistic, or xenophobic. He is an embarrassment to this nation and a disgrace to the office he holds.