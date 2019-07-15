First Alert Forecast: downpours continue as Barry slowly exits

MONDAY: The remnants of Barry will continue to plague the area throughout much of the day. Expect more rounds of showers and storms to pivot over the region. Stay weather aware starting off the work week as there still exists a risk for flash flooding and a few spin-up tornadoes. Showers and storms will begin to lose steam this afternoon and evening – highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s.
TUESDAY: A quiet morning will give way to a bit more active situation through the afternoon hours as moisture from Barry will continue to surge over the area. Expect partly sunny skies with scattered tropical downpours flaring up by the afternoon hours. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Our pattern turns back to a normal set up for mid-July – outside of a few afternoon storms, expect a mainly dry rule amid typical July heat and humidity. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s; feels like temperatures around 100-105° daily. By the weekend, a few weak disturbances moving through may help to kick up better opportunities for scattered showers and storms.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.