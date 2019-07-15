Crews in Collins clean up downed tree, power lines during Sunday’s storms

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Emergency crews worked to clear the roadway of a downed tree in Collins during Sunday afternoon storms from Tropical Depression Barry.
Crews responded to a report of a large tree down on South First Street between Gardenia and Holly Avenue.
According to the Collins Fire Department, crews reported a large oak tree had struck and damaged a power line, which caused a power outage in the area.
Emergency crews were able to disconnect the power lines, cut the tree, and remove debris from the roadway.
Officials said the street is safe to travel through but asks that drivers use caution when going through the area.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.