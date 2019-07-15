Charles Kuebler retrial underway in Hinds County Circuit Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The second trial of a Jackson man accused of killing his girlfriend is underway in Hinds County.
The Mississippi Supreme Court ordered a retrial in the case of Charles Kuebler.
Kuebler was convicted in 2011 of killing 28 year old Tammy Stuckey in their Jackson apartment.
The high court granted the 35-year-old a retrial because it said he was not allowed to present his side of what happened in the initial trial.
Kuebler claims Stuckey committed suicide. He said she was under the influence of drugs when he tried to stop her and the gun fired.
Last week the state presented its case.
Friday Kuebler’s team began their defense, which ended Monday. Closing arguments begin Tuesday at 9 a.m.
