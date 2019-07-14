City of Pearl residents prepare for possible weekend flooding

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Last minute shoppers and residents preparing for whatever Tropical Storm Barry may bring.
Storm preparations have come to an end and emergency officials say from here on, it’s a waiting game.
Shoppers gathered some final goods from the Kroger in Pearl Saturday afternoon. After some light rain in the Roses parking lot, shoppers gathered items there too.
The parking lot is known to flood during times of severe weather. In fact, a business in the same lot placed sandbags around its doors.
The bags were provided by the City of Pearl and hand-delivered by the police department. Residents said they’re thankful for the help.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful that they do that, yes. This is a real blessing to the people in this city,” said Nathan Whitehead.
