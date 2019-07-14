ALERT DAY FORECAST: Barry weakening as a tropical depression

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Even though Tropical Depression Barry continues to weaken as it moves north up through Louisiana, the threat of flooding rain continues for the next couple of days. It is currently 200 miles away, about to move into Arkansas.
Bands of moderate to heavy rainfall have overtaken much of the area this morning, producing several inches of rainfall in some spots. As intense rainfall rates continue for other parts of the area this morning and will move through throughout the rest of the weekend, Flash Flood Warnings may be needed. Avoid driving on any flooded roadways, and be especially careful heading out the door before the sun rises!
Most of us will pick up anywhere from 2-6" of rainfall through Tuesday, but some spots along the Mississippi River could exceed that! Fortunately for us, Barry's track is farther to the west, lowering our forecast rain amounts from where they were just a couple of days ago.
A few, brief tornadoes will remain possible today and Monday as well... so make sure you can hear and respond to warnings quickly.
Barry will continue its track to the north into the start of the work week, but we will still see waves of rain through Tuesday. We finally start to dry out a bit, only seeing summer-time storms, by the end of the week. At this point, our temperatures will return to normal as well! Stay tuned for continued forecast updates!
