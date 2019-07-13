Underage, unlicensed driver crashes car into Warren Co. fire station

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire station in Warren County was damaged after an underage and unlicensed driver crashed a car into the building.
An adult and a three-year-old child were in the car with the teen at the time of the crash. Firefighters were also inside of the Culkin Fire Station when it happened.
No one was injured.
The fire station sustained significant damage.
The fire truck inside received only minor damage, but it was also blocked from calls until the car was towed.
Vicksburg police have charged 27-year-old Billy Joe Hays, Jr. with allowing an unauthorized person to operate a motor vehicle and child endangerment of his three-year-old daughter.
Hays is now in police custody, the three-year-old was released to other family members.
The 15-year-old received multiple traffic citations and was released to his parents.
The case is still under investigation.
Officials are working to repair and open the door to the fire station so that the community will have fire protection.
