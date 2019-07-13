State of Emergency declared as Tropical Storm Barry approaches Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Phil Bryant has declared a State of Emergency in response to Tropical Storm Barry. A State of Emergency is an administrative tool that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in response and recovery efforts.
A tropical storm watch and a storm surge warning are in effect for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, as Barry is expected to make landfall near the central Louisiana coast at some point Saturday morning.
Here is the latest information on Tropical Storm Barry from the National Weather Service:
- Impacts from Tropical Storm Barry could be felt as early as Saturday morning.
- Greatest threat is heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and river flooding which will impact much of South, Southwest and some parts of Central Mississippi. Rain totals are expected to range for 4-10 inches and could exceed 15 inches in some areas.
- People living in low-lying areas should have a plan to evacuate if waters begin to rise.
- State assets/resources have been pre-deployed to the areas that face the greatest threat; this includes the State’s Search and Rescue Teams.
The State Emergency Operations Center is now activated. MEMA will continue to monitor conditions and coordinate requests for resources from counties.
MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available.
To learn more about hurricane preparedness, visit MEMA’s website at http://www.msema.org/preparedness/hurricanes/
