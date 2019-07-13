Utica man killed in single-car wreck in Hinds County

By China Lee | July 12, 2019 at 10:14 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 12:57 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has died in a single vehicle crash in Hinds County.

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department says that deputies responded to Morrison Road at Berry Road around 9:20 p.m. Friday night.

He says they responded to a report of a crash with a person trapped inside the vehicle.

The driver of a Chevy Tahoe lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to tip on its side, landing in a creek.

The driver of the vehicle, 57-year-old Charles Lofton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was the only person in the car.

Investigators said that it appears the man was not wearing a seat belt.

