Friday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Tropical Storm Barry is roughly 250 miles away from Jackson. Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Wilkinson and Amite counties where winds in excess of 39mph are likely Saturday. Elsewhere, a flash flood watch is in effect for the potential of several inches of rain. Tornadoes are also possible anytime this weekend. Landfall is expected along the Louisiana coast Saturday morning. We will have a breezy weekend with occasional downpours and possible tornadoes because we will be east of the center, especially on Sunday. Highs will be in the 80s. Sunshine will return next week, with the typical summer time weather pattern. Highs will be in the 90s again with afternoon storms likely.