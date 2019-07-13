Former Lee Co. Deputy indicted for threatening Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Lee County Deputy Sheriff is facing charges after he threatened to harm Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson.
Forty-five-year-old Mike Mayhew of Plantersville, turned himself in Wednesday to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, following his indictment by a Lee County grand jury. The indictment accuses Mayhew of telling a witness to tell Sheriff Johnson “he has an ass-whipping coming.”
Mayhew allegedly made the statement in retaliation for lawful action taken by Sheriff Johnson, where he was reporting the deputy in 2018 for submitting false time sheets for work that he had not done. Mayhew was indicted on those charges.
Mayhew was booked into the Lee County Jail and released on a circuit court bond. If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.