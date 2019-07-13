Closures and cancellations ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Storm Barry is 260 miles south of Jackson. It’s winds are still 65 miles per hour, but it’s wobbling a little bit, mainly to the west and northwest.
Scattered showers and storms will continue to move through the area Friday night and Saturday as Barry nears landfall.
Here are some weekend closures and cancellations ahead of the storm:
- 25th annual Ice Cream Safari in Jackson has been rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3
- Magnolia Bluffs Casino in Natchez will close at noon on Saturday
- American College Testing (ACT) at Forest High School In Scott County
