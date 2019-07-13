City of Natchez braces for Tropical Storm Barry

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - As Tropical Storm Barry churns toward the Louisiana coast, those living in the path are bracing for storms and possible flooding.
In Natchez, the Magnolia Bluffs Casino is closing at noon on Saturday -- and residents are watching the skies and waiting.
Adams County Emergency Management has made two tons of sand and 3,000 sandbags available for residents who want to protect their homes from potential flooding.
"I'll probably get 50 bags," said Natchez resident Randy Freeman.
The former Adams County deputy is being helped by his friend Robert Franks to fill the sandbags and load them into the bed of his truck.
Freeman is taking precautions ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Barry.
The loads of free sand and use of shovels are available at the Natchez Adams County Port.
"We're trying to get some sandbags to kinda surround my carport because it always floods and with rain and the weather we're gonna get this weekend, it's really gonna get bad here," said Freeman.
Adams County Emergency Management officials are on standby watching the skies for pending storms.
As Barry approaches, there’s the possibility of Louisiana residents using Highway 61 north to evacuate.
Emergency officials are prepared for traffic and the potential for flooding.
“A lot of times we get storms like this,” said Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford. “We never have none of this magnitude, of this amount of rainfall in the amount of time that we’re getting. So we’re just prepping the residents of Adams County to be on the alert.”
Friday, storm clouds loomed. The county has a safe room that can be converted into a shelter located at 323 Liberty Road.
The county’s more than 31,000 residents are being warned to have a plan and be prepared for power outages and possible flooding.
