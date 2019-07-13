ALERT DAY: Barry continues move northward; impacts increase tonight, into Sunday

Barry made landfall along the Louisiana Gulf Coast, near Marsh Island, LA Saturday morning. The storm will continue to move farther inland through tonight and continue into Sunday and Monday, increasing our rain chances along the way.
Waves of rain, heavy at times, are winding through the area this evening, but coverage will pick up heading into the overnight period. Still anticipate the opportunity of seeing a few, brief tornadoes this evening and make sure you can hear warnings for that reason. Gusty winds will also push through the area, exceeding 40-45 mph at times, especially in our SW counties.
Rain coverage is looking more impressive Sunday and Monday! Fortunately, as the storm is shifting a little farther west, our rain totals will be limited along and east of I-55. 2-4″ in this area is still possible, with 4-8″ possible west of I-55. Along and west of the Mississippi River, totals could reach as high as 6-10″ with some spots higher than that.
Impacts will continue into the start of the work week, before the storm finally dissipates mid-week and our temperatures return to the 90s. Stay tuned for continued updates!
Rachel Coulter
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
@Coulter_Wx
