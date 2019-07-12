Two arrested and charged in shooting death of 44-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police have made arrests in the June shooting death of 44-year-old Cedric Willis.
33-year-old Debreco Williams and 28-year-old Corey Brent were arrested and charged with murder in the June 24th deadly shooting.
The shooting happened at the corner of Dewitt Street and Bailey Avenue just before 1:30 p.m.
Officers found Willis lying at the corner, unresponsive. He was suffering from multiple gunshots to the upper part of his body and had died from his injuries.
Officers were told that several shots were heard by residents in the area, but there is still no suspect information or motive.
Willis was released from prison in 2006 after he was wrongly convicted and sentenced to 13 years for murder and armed robbery.
We will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.