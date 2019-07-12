Three inmates injured during fight at Raymond Detention Center

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Three inmates were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after getting into a fight at the Raymond Detention Center.
According to Hinds County Sheriff’s Office officials, investigators are working to determine if the fight was in retaliation from an earlier incident that happened last week.
Major Pete Luke said, “We are reviewing video and getting statements from the detention staff to identify who will face charges in these assaults,” said Major Pete Luke. “We are certain charges are forthcoming.”
