25th annual Ice Cream Safari postponed due to severe weather threat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The 25th annual Bluebell Ice Cream Safari at the Jackson Zoo was postponed due to the severe weather threat this weekend.
The zoo stated, “After several days of discussions and studying the forecasts, we see the possibility of heavy rains and wind arriving soon. Therefore, we at the Jackson Zoo are erring on the side of caution for the safety of our community and our animals.”
The new date for the event is Saturday, August 3rd from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.
Tickets remain on sale until the day of the event! The cost is $14.25 for adults and $11.25 children (All pre-sold tickets will transfer, they remain on sale until day of event HERE!)
