Jackson man needs help finding beloved missing horse

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man is asking for the public's help in finding a beloved horse.
Don Spann says his horse Nikita, a 19-year old Quarter horse, has been missing from it’s grazing area on Westhaven Blvd. in Jackson for about two weeks.
She’s a gentle chestnut colored horse with a white sock who loves everyone.
Spann says Nikita didn’t walk away, and believes she was stolen.
He says he wants her back because she’s like family.
“You can’t put a price on something as valuable as she was. Not just the fact monetary value but because of he type of horse she was. Just that gentle anyone could ride. My kids learned how to ride using Nikitia others who don’t know how to ride, just friendly and easy going,” said Spann.
If you have any information about Nikita, you are asked to call the Jackson Police Department.
