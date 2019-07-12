Hinds County officials prepare area for Tropical Storm Barry

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County has already dealt with severe weather this year. Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore said that this time, the predicted six to ten inches of rain could mean trouble.
“Let me repeat that, six to ten inches of rain in a short period of time through the weekend. That’s 3 months worth of rain in 48 hours,” said Moore during Thursday’s press conference.
Moore and other county officials are taking the precautions to minimize the flooding we have already seen in places like Downtown Jackson and Presidential Hills.
City of Jackson Public Works Engineer Charles Williams said the department is working on clearing out viaducts and drains now.
“If you have areas you want us to take a look at prior to the storm coming, please call our 3-1-1 system, put it in there and let us know about it,” said Williams.
As the rain comes down and gusts threaten the area, officials said avoid going outside; but if you must, turn around and don’t drown.
“If you see barricades within our right of way, they are there for your protection and please leave them alone," said Williams.
